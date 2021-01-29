New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.28 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of AmerisourceBergen worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $106.90 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average is $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

