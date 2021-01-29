New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.08 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after purchasing an additional 120,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,750,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,715,000 after buying an additional 1,144,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,256,000 after buying an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,724,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $132.79 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.