New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

ENPH stock opened at $193.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.46. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

