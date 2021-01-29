New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fair Isaac worth $20,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO opened at $491.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.01. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.