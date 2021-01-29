New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CarMax worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 398.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in CarMax by 153.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,646 shares of company stock worth $43,820,955. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $121.29 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $128.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

