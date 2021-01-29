New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 7,403 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Nucor worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $50.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

