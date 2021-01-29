New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pool by 57.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 204,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pool by 140.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,227,000 after purchasing an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 86.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 318,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pool by 1,397.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $20,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,842,567. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock opened at $362.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.42.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

