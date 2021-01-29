New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,499 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Evergy worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

