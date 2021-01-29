New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,772 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $123.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

