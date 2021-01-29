New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,908 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ventas worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VTR opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

