New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,698 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 166.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.52.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM opened at $288.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $319.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.10 and its 200 day moving average is $251.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

