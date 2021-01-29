New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,183 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Tractor Supply worth $20,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.94 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

