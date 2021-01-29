New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,398 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $22,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $91.19 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.47.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $107,019.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

