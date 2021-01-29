New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.57 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

