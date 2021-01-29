New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $20,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $617,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,843 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

