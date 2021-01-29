New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Essex Property Trust worth $18,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

ESS opened at $243.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

