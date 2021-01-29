Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the December 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NCMGY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 142,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Newcrest Mining has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

