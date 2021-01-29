Newscrypto Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and approximately $650,908.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00048537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00123197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00262061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00065682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033683 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,999,874 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

Newscrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.