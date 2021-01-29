Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

