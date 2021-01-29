NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,566.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and $4,566.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 52.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.10 or 0.00386840 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 123% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,758,787,138 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

