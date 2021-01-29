NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.65. NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36. The stock has a market cap of C$12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.61.

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexJ Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

