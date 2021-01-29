Nexo Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last Week (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last week, Nexo has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00002270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $418.97 million and $10.75 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00892417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00049325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.71 or 0.04197432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

