Next Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.5% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.06. 134,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,609. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

