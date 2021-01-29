Next Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,113. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $94.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

