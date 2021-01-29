Next Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. David Loasby grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.83. 7,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,732. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $106.07 and a 52 week high of $221.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

