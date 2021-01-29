Next Capital Management LLC Sells 213,675 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Next Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,059 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80.

