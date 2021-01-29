NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Reaches $291,532.87 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $291,532.87 and $10,454.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,638.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.66 or 0.01182149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00502879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039063 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008906 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002256 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

