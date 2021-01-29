Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $650.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) (LON:NFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.49) and last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 220501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.44. The company has a market capitalization of £582.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 549.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 477.33.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) alerts:

In other Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.88) per share, for a total transaction of £292,500 ($382,153.12).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (NFC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.