NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue upgraded NEXT to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXGPY stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $55.89. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,290. NEXT has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.