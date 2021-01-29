NEXT Price Reaches $0.31 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a total market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $10,654.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00382549 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 125.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

