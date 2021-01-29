NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 307.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 883,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,173 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.1% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $68,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,056 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

