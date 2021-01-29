Nexty Reaches Market Cap of $4.36 Million (NTY)

Nexty (CURRENCY:NTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Nexty has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $2,818.00 worth of Nexty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexty coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexty has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00048291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00123800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00258240 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.64 or 0.00306144 BTC.

Nexty Profile

Nexty was first traded on April 9th, 2019. Nexty’s total supply is 180,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,177,714,004 coins. Nexty’s official Twitter account is @nextyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexty’s official message board is medium.com/nextyplatform . Nexty’s official website is nexty.io

Buying and Selling Nexty

Nexty can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

