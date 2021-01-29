NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 40.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $55.18 or 0.00162713 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 320.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

NFTLootBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

