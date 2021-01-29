NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Up 649.5% This Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for about $89.81 or 0.00272446 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $1.55 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 649.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00049143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00128796 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00272707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00036100 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

