NFTX (NFTX) Price Reaches $96.49 on Major Exchanges

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $40.52 million and $4.08 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for about $96.49 or 0.00289240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFTX has traded 102.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00269606 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00066094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00066506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035710 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 420,000 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTX

