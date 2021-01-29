NFX Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $372,790.29 (NFXC)

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, NFX Coin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFX Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFX Coin has a total market cap of $372,790.29 and $299.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

NFX Coin Profile

NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,158,696 tokens. The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io

Buying and Selling NFX Coin

NFX Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

