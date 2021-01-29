NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NGTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,956. NightFood has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

