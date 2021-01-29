NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,580,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,399 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of NIKE worth $223,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,212. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

