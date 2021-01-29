NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $133.25. 260,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.