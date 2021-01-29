Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 68.5% against the U.S. dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $85,775.87 and $49.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00808967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.76 or 0.04014087 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017631 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

