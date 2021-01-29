Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF)’s stock price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45.

About Nippon Electric Glass (OTCMKTS:NPEGF)

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glasses for solar cells; glass fibers; glasses for optical devices and electronic devices; and coating thin films.

