Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,460 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

