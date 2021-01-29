Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 67,270 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 251.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Integra LifeSciences worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

IART stock opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $370.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

