Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after purchasing an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock worth $1,081,958. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

