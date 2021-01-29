Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,153 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,908 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $451.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $408.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.71. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $497.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,239 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.93.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

