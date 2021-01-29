Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,658 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of National Retail Properties worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,791 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

