Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,861 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Western Digital by 338.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 24.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

Western Digital stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.