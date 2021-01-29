Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 52,509 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 418.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,509 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 465.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Moderna by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of -98.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.11.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,621 shares of company stock worth $55,499,726. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

