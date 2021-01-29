Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,091 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 6,522.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,874,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,599,000 after purchasing an additional 121,924 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 787.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,161,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 98,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

