Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 834.1% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $253.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.14 and its 200 day moving average is $200.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

